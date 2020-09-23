Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.33 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Marten Transport from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.33 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.25.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $16.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.97. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $212.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

In other Marten Transport news, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 15,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Marten Transport by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Marten Transport by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

