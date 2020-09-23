Masari Achieves Market Capitalization of $193,492.56 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Masari coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and TradeOgre. Masari has a market capitalization of $193,492.56 and $67,566.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Masari has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005500 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 14,294,363 coins. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Masari Coin Trading

Masari can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

