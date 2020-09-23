Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) Shares Gap Down to $0.20

Shares of Mason Graphite Inc (CVE:LLG) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.18. Mason Graphite shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 9.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20.

About Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG)

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property, which consists of 215 claims covering an area of 11,630 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mason Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mason Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.