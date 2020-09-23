Master Contract Token Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $482,425.14 and approximately $11,287.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded up 14.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.78 or 0.03236295 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009519 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00047694 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

