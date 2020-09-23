Mastermyne Group Limited (ASX:MYE) Plans $0.04 Final Dividend

Mastermyne Group Limited (ASX:MYE) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.68.

About Mastermyne Group

Mastermyne Group Limited provides contracting services to the underground long wall mining operations in Australia. It operates in two segments, Mastermyne and Mastertec. The Mastermyne segment offers project management, labour and equipment hiring, underground roadway development, underground ventilation device installation, bulk materials handling system installation and relocation, and underground mine support services, as well as underground conveyor installation, extension, and maintenance services.

