Mastermyne Group Limited (ASX:MYE) Plans $0.04 Final Dividend

Mastermyne Group Limited (ASX:MYE) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.68.
About Mastermyne Group
