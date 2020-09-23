Max Property Group (MPG) Price Tops $0.0029

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Max Property Group has a total market cap of $416,108.49 and $769.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Max Property Group token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002250 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001542 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000382 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000125 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 104.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000727 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Max Property Group Token Profile

Max Property Group is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 693,372,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,223,550 tokens. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

