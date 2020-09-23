Maxim Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI)

WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Shares of NASDAQ WIMI opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.36.
WiMi Hologram Cloud Company Profile
