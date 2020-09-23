Maxim Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI)

WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ WIMI opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.36.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Company Profile

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in two segments, Augmented Reality, and AR Entertainment. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films.

