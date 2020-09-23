MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MDCA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 87,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,276. MDC Partners has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDCA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of MDC Partners by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 188.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 44,630 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDC Partners in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 126.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 53,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 14.8% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 201,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 25,905 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

