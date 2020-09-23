Medallion Resources (CVE:MDL) Trading Up 6.1%

Medallion Resources Ltd. (CVE:MDL) shares shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 173,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 154,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The firm has a market cap of $5.10 million and a PE ratio of -11.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13.

Medallion Resources Company Profile (CVE:MDL)

Medallion Resources Ltd. acquires and explores for mineral resource projects. It explores for monazite, a rare earth element. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.