Mediaset Espana (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.75

Mediaset Espana (OTCMKTS:GETVY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.01.

Mediaset Espana (OTCMKTS:GETVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $159.96 million for the quarter. Mediaset Espana had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 16.64%.

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA conducts television, cinema and music production operations. It also owns and operates the Spanish television station Telecinco as well as media and advertising companies. Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA is based in Madrid, Spain.

