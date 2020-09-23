MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Achieves Market Cap of $12.28 Million

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market cap of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,521.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $343.73 or 0.03267099 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $219.04 or 0.02081943 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00423676 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.45 or 0.00888195 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000511 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011838 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00047390 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00509952 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000268 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

