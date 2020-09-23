MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Shares Gap Up to $5.54

Shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.54, but opened at $6.44. MediciNova shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 286,216 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered MediciNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MediciNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the first quarter worth $125,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in MediciNova by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in MediciNova by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in MediciNova by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 295.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 170,648 shares during the period. 21.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

