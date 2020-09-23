MediShares (MDS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $129,373.00

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One MediShares token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi and OTCBTC. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. MediShares has a market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $129,373.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00040108 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00227956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00079360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.42 or 0.01483241 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00202104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000681 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MediShares’ launch date was December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OTCBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

