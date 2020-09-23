Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Declares $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, October 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.
Medtronic has increased its dividend payment by 27.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. Medtronic has a payout ratio of 50.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Medtronic to earn $5.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.
Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $104.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.57. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.68.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.
In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,416,307.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,593.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,573,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.