Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Declares $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, October 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

Medtronic has increased its dividend payment by 27.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. Medtronic has a payout ratio of 50.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Medtronic to earn $5.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $104.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.57. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,416,307.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,593.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,573,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

