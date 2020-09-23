Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

Shares of Mega Uranium Ltd (TSE:MGA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.13. Mega Uranium shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 10,500 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57.

Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Mega Uranium Ltd will post 5.1599997 earnings per share for the current year.

Mega Uranium Ltd. engages in the mineral exploration and development of uranium properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland; and the Redport gold properties in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

