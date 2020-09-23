Megastar Development (CVE:MDV) Shares Gap Up to $0.14

Megastar Development Corp (CVE:MDV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.15. Megastar Development shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 4,000 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64.

Megastar Development Company Profile (CVE:MDV)

Megastar Development Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ralleau copper-zinc property that comprises 59 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,324 hectares located in Quevillon, Quebec.

