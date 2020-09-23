Melon (MLN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $37.17 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Melon token can currently be purchased for about $29.74 or 0.00282290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Melon has a market capitalization of $37.17 million and $1.03 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Melon has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043874 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005514 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.28 or 0.04388400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009521 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00059541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034300 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon (CRYPTO:MLN) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

