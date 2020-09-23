Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Market Cap Hits $254,991.57

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $254,991.57 and approximately $1,490.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00647299 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009780 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $1,577.49 or 0.14973660 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00035934 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000122 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000795 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

