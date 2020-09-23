Mercantile Investment Trust PLC (LON:MRC) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.35

Mercantile Investment Trust PLC (LON:MRC) announced a dividend on Monday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON MRC opened at GBX 171.80 ($2.24) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 190.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 188.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 2.85. Mercantile Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 116.68 ($1.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 279.10 ($3.65).

In other news, insider Jeremy Tigue bought 10,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 181 ($2.37) per share, with a total value of £19,902.76 ($26,006.48).

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

