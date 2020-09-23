Mercury Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Mercury has a market capitalization of $637,283.10 and approximately $1,549.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury token can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last week, Mercury has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039377 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00225991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00078982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.39 or 0.01476565 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00200823 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000677 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s launch date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bittrex, Upbit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

