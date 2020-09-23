Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MRCY. Bank of America raised shares of Mercury Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BofA Securities raised shares of Mercury Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.11.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $76.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.40. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $30,512.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,946 shares of company stock valued at $10,025,125. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 833,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,453,000 after purchasing an additional 65,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,687,000 after acquiring an additional 16,719 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 41,184 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after acquiring an additional 17,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

