Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives $20.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

MRUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Merus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Get Merus alerts:

NASDAQ MRUS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 46,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,225. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $347.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). Merus had a negative return on equity of 66.84% and a negative net margin of 243.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merus will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 146,754 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $1,724,359.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 189,651 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,105,126.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 538,311 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,776. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Merus by 45.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,090,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,439,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,247,000 after purchasing an additional 627,196 shares in the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.