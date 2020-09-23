Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CASH. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Meta Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.20.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CASH stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $18.97. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $103.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

In other news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $62,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,121.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William David Tull sold 13,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $280,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,599 shares of company stock worth $2,034,794 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 35,176.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 181,513 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.