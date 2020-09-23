Meta (MTA) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Meta has a total market cap of $9.36 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta token can now be bought for $2.73 or 0.00025955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meta has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00039850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00229297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00083544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.34 or 0.01483932 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00191405 BTC.

Meta Token Profile

Meta’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,422,051 tokens. Meta’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable

