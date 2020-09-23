Metacoin Price Tops $0.0940 on Top Exchanges (MTC)

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Metacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0940 or 0.00000892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metacoin has a total market capitalization of $25.37 million and $10,925.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metacoin has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00043666 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $465.35 or 0.04418174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009508 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00056877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034337 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002193 BTC.

About Metacoin

Metacoin is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,890,195 coins. The official website for Metacoin is metacoin.network . Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metacoin Coin Trading

Metacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

