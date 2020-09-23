MetaHash (MHC) Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and KuCoin. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $6.38 million and approximately $342,196.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009549 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002218 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039086 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00229317 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00082518 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.26 or 0.01468452 BTC.
- InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000682 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00188696 BTC.
#MetaHash Coin Profile
Buying and Selling #MetaHash
