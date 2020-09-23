Metal (MTL) Price Down 7.2% This Week

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Metal token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00002801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a total market cap of $19.24 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metal has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043915 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $459.40 or 0.04378946 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00029217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009543 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00058770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00034226 BTC.

About Metal

Metal is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

