Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $14.52 million and $156,346.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001752 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.17 or 0.03242433 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009532 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00047498 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 78,986,456 coins and its circulating supply is 78,986,352 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.