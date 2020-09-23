MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of MCBS stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $318.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75. MetroCity Bankshares has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Analysts anticipate that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

