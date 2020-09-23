Metronome Price Hits $0.68 on Top Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last week, Metronome has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a market cap of $7.47 million and $273,530.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00006509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $7.50, $51.55 and $18.94.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00040059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00227441 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00079276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.37 or 0.01479639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00203204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 12,365,153 coins and its circulating supply is 10,936,054 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $18.94, $51.55, $10.39, $50.98, $33.94, $24.68, $32.15, $5.60, $20.33, $24.43 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

