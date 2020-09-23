MGM China (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Shares Down 3.7%

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MARZF) shares fell 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 226 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55.

MGM China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MARZF)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Destination and Premium, Taverns, and Brewing. It provides premium cask, kegs, and bottled and canned beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.