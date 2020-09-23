Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Lifted to Buy at Cleveland Research

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by analysts at Cleveland Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.73. The stock had a trading volume of 277,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,840,842. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,003 shares of company stock worth $1,195,427 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,878,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,013,764,000 after acquiring an additional 132,089 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,803,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,525,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,610,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $782,756,000 after acquiring an additional 124,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,941,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,161,000 after acquiring an additional 588,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Micron Technology by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $671,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614,033 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.