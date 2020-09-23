MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Stock Price Down 2.6%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU)’s stock price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 3,238,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,005,551% from the average daily volume of 322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned about 0.07% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.