Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

MSFT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $207.42 on Friday. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.27 and a 200-day moving average of $188.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,569.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,257,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Microsoft by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,404,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $489,238,000 after purchasing an additional 226,300 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,543,000. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

