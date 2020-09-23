MimbleWimbleCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $614,908.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $36.55 million and approximately $614,908.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $3.51 or 0.00033383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00647244 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00010642 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,160.63 or 0.11033317 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000110 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000756 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,640,472 coins and its circulating supply is 10,409,209 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

