MINDOL Reaches Market Cap of $179.63 Million (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last week, MINDOL has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. MINDOL has a total market cap of $179.63 million and $63,071.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MINDOL token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00010020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.50 or 0.00642807 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00034010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,026.91 or 0.09779375 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000758 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About MINDOL

MINDOL (CRYPTO:MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,719,690 tokens. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net . MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MINDOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MINDOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.