Mines De La Vallee De L Or Ltee (CVE:GZZ) Trading 2.4% Higher

Mines De La Vallee De L Or Ltee (CVE:GZZ)’s stock price traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.15 and last traded at C$7.97. 73,196 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 655% from the average session volume of 9,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.78.

The company has a market cap of $68.52 million and a PE ratio of 19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.80.

Get Mines De La Vallee De L Or Ltee alerts:

Mines De La Vallee De L Or Ltee (CVE:GZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.31 million for the quarter.

Golden Valley Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing exploration and evaluation minerals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, silver, nickel, and platinum group metals. It holds 100 exploration and evaluation properties located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt; the James Bay, Mistassini, and Otish regions of northern Quebec; the Nunavik region of northern Quebec; the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan; and James Bay Lowlands of Ontario.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mines De La Vallee De L Or Ltee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mines De La Vallee De L Or Ltee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.