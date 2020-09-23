Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) were down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$18.00 and last traded at C$18.14. Approximately 259,264 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 171,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.38.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.75 to C$22.50 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.13.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.66 million and a PE ratio of 7.37.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

