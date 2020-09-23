Mithril Trading 10.5% Lower This Week (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $5.10 million and $1.96 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril token can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00029629 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.20 or 0.00754387 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Mithril Token Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 913,756,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

