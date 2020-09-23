MixMarvel (MIX) Tops One Day Volume of $646,333.00

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One MixMarvel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, BitMax, Bithumb Global and Bithumb. Over the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. MixMarvel has a market cap of $6.97 million and approximately $646,333.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043565 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $453.55 or 0.04322232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009551 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00058403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00034238 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002175 BTC.

MixMarvel is a token. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,986,068,094 tokens. MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

MixMarvel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, BitMax, Gate.io, Hotbit and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MixMarvel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MixMarvel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

