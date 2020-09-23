MKM Partners Cuts Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target to C$9.00

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at MKM Partners from C$18.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.40 to C$11.30 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$16.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$21.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.90.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Shares of TSE:ACB traded down C$2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,978,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,635. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of C$7.11 and a 52 week high of C$80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.20, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.44.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.