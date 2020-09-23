MobileSmith (OTCMKTS:MOST) Trading 16.1% Higher

MobileSmith Inc (OTCMKTS:MOST) rose 16.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70.

MobileSmith Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MOST)

MobileSmith, Inc provides operational improvement member-facing mobile application services to the healthcare industry in the United States. Its suite of e-health mobile solutions and related services provide a catalog of vetted mobile app tools that can be customized to fit the needs of a healthcare organization.

