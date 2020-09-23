Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.25

Shares of Mobiquity Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 2685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -410.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

About Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ)

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc operates as a mobile advertising technology company primarily in the United States. It provides location-based data and insights on consumer's real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research; and accurate and scaled solution for mobile data collection and analysis.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Mobiquity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobiquity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.