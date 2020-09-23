Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.35.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Moderna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Argus initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $1,346,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $569,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,725,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,410,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 794,462 shares of company stock worth $55,206,866. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the second quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 124.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 175.6% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.72. 6,269,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,951,807. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.09 and a beta of 0.47. Moderna has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The firm had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.