Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) COO Sells $170,500.00 in Stock

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,378.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Elizabeth Crain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 11th, Elizabeth Crain sold 20,000 shares of Moelis & Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $648,600.00.

Shares of NYSE MC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,453. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.87. Moelis & Co has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $41.27.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.57 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 27.71%. Moelis & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Co will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 52.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Moelis & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moelis & Co in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after acquiring an additional 52,244 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Moelis & Co by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Moelis & Co by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 995,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,972,000 after buying an additional 91,678 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Co by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 357,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 123,082 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Moelis & Co by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 201,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 50,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

