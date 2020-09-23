Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.58 Million

Equities analysts expect Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) to post sales of $133.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Co’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $131.20 million and the highest is $135.95 million. Moelis & Co posted sales of $231.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Co will report full year sales of $598.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $588.39 million to $608.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $813.20 million, with estimates ranging from $726.56 million to $890.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Moelis & Co.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Moelis & Co’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Co in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:MC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.47. Moelis & Co has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $41.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average of $30.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is 52.04%.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $648,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,674.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Co by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,779,000 after acquiring an additional 48,212 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $163,041,000 after buying an additional 400,718 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,731,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,275,000 after buying an additional 422,421 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,936,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,507,000 after buying an additional 42,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,878,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,525,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

