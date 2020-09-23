Moin (MOIN) Trading 14.2% Lower This Week

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last week, Moin has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. One Moin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Moin has a total market cap of $21,946.29 and $43.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002060 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000485 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Moin

Moin (CRYPTO:MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,479,904 coins. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com . The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

