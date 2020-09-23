Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Shares Down 8.5%

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) dropped 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $165.39 and last traded at $168.88. Approximately 750,271 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 620,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.42.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 44.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $777,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,637.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total transaction of $135,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $63,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

