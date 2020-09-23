Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.86

Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.86 and last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 102973 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOMO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Momo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Momo had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Momo Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momo in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Momo by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. 55.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

