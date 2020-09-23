Monero Classic Market Cap Hits $3.45 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $263.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.48 or 0.00878330 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003498 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.